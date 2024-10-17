US, UK Target Yemeni Capital With 'Stealth Bombers' For First Time

Yemen's al-Masirah television said the US-British aggression targeted the al-Hafa and Jirban areas in the north and south of the capital with six on Thursday morning.

The television network also said the warplanes struck the northwestern Yemeni city of Sa'ada as well as the Kahlan and al-Abla areas east of the city.

The US military has used“B-2 stealth bombers for the 1st time in airstrikes on Yemen,” the television network said.

Yemen's official Saba Net news agency reported that US-British aggression aircraft launched 15 raids on the capital Sana'a and the Sa'ada province.

The agency cited a security source as saying that the aircraft targeted with six raids the areas in the north and south of the capital, and launched nine raids in Sa'ada.

A US defense official confirmed that the strikes were conducted using the B-2 bomber, which is usually deployed to strike areas heavily defended by air defense systems.

Source: Airstrikes did not hit weapons depots



A Yemeni military source told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel that the

airstrikes did not hit weapons depots belonging to Yemen's Ansarullah, and did not affect their capabilities as claimed by the Pentagon.

The source said the use of B-2 stealth bombers in the attacks indicates“panic” in the US military over the possibility of its drones being shot down in Yemeni airspace, after several MQ-9 drones were shot down by the Houthi movement in recent months.

Any American-British aircraft or weapon used to strike Yemen“cannot neutralize the strategic weapons that the Yemeni army has prepared and continues to prepare and develop,” the source said.

He added that attacks on Yemen will not succeed in forcing the Ansarullah movement to stop its support of Gaza and Lebanon.

Nasreddin Amer, Deputy Minister of Information in the Sana'a-based administration, condemned

the American and British aggression, saying,“The position of the Yemeni nation toward Palestine and Lebanon will not change with these attacks.”

Amer stressed that the United States will“pay the price” of the dawn aggression against Yemen.

“We confirm that the American aggression will not pass without a response,” said a statement from Ansarullah's

political bureau.

Earlier on Tuesday, US and British forces conducted four airstrikes on the al-Luhayyah district in Hudaydah Province, in western Yemen. The day earlier, they carried out two airstrikes on the al-Salif district in western Hudaydah.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine's struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory's Palestinian resistance movements carried out surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, Israel has killed at least 42,409 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 99,153 others in Gaza. The regime has also intensified its deadly attacks against Lebanon over the past year, killing upwards of 2,300 Lebanese people.

