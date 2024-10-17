TN BJP Alleges Rs 100 Crore Pulse Procurement Scam In State

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oc 17 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and party Tamil Nadu Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has alleged that the Tamil Nadu has indulged in Rs 100 crore in pulse procurement for the Deepavali festival.

He said that Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation invited tenders on September 10, 2024, but awarded contracts to five companies at Rs 131 per kilogram, resulting in a loss of at least Rs 100 crore.

The BJP leader said that there are severe shortages of pulses and palm oil in Ration shops despite state Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani's assurance of sufficient supplies, people are frustrated due to delayed pulse supplies.

He demanded that the Chief Minister should investigate and take action against those responsible.

“Shortages persist even in the Chief Minister's constituency, Kolathur. Ration shop CB 047 has no toor dal stock, contradicting Minister Sakkarapani's claims of adequate supplies,” he said.

He said that the companies involved were, Puds (47,00 metric tons) Integrated Service Bond (4,700 metric tons) Mumbai Patta International Limited (4,700 metric tons) Vasumathi Traders (4,700 metric tons) Muthurthy Traders (3,000 metric tons).

He added that of a total of 20,000 metric tons, only 4,000 metric tons have been supplied so far, despite the contract requiring delivery by October 16.

“Contractors are allegedly trying to maximise profits by supplying lower-priced pulses at Rs 131, despite insufficient stock,” he said.

The BJP urged the Tamil Nadu government to address the shortage, investigate the scam, and ensure quality supply to the public.