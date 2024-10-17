DPRK Completely Severed Communication With The Republic Of Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK has completely severed road and rail links with the Republic of Korea in the east and west of the Korean Peninsula as part of a policy of territorial demarcation with its southern neighbor, Azernews reports.

According to him, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army took measures to "completely physically break the roads and railways leading to South Korea on the territory of the DPRK in the eastern and western regions of the southern border" as part of a course on "complete separation of the territorial limits under the state authority of the DPRK from the territory of the Republic of Korea."

Recall that on October 9, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army announced that it would close roads and railways with the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border into a fortress."