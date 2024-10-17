DPRK Completely Severed Communication With The Republic Of Korea
10/17/2024 8:10:33 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK has completely severed road and rail links with the
Republic of Korea in the east and west of the Korean Peninsula as
part of a policy of territorial demarcation with its southern
neighbor, Azernews reports.
According to him, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army
took measures to "completely physically break the roads and
railways leading to South Korea on the territory of the DPRK in the
eastern and western regions of the southern border" as part of a
course on "complete separation of the territorial limits under the
state authority of the DPRK from the territory of the Republic of
Korea."
Recall that on October 9, the General Staff of the Korean
People's Army announced that it would close roads and railways with
the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border into a
fortress."
