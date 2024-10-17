Norway To Provide Ukraine With Six F16 Fighter Jets In Near Future - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Norway, Rustem Umerov and Bjørn Arild Gram, have discussed the current battlefield situation, Ukraine's need for long-range weapons, and strengthening its air defense capabilities.

The Ukrainian Defense said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“During the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, I held bilateral talks with Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram. I thanked the Norwegian and people for their unprecedented support for Ukraine. We discussed the current battlefield situation and our needs, particularly long-range weapons. We reached certain agreements on strengthening our air defense,” Umerov said.

According to him, the parties also discussed strengthening Ukraine's capabilities with F16 fighter jets.

“Norway will continue to support and provide six aircraft to Ukraine in the near future,” the minister said.

The ministers also discussed the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

Umerov invited Norway to join the“Danish model” of direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies. In addition, the minister proposed that Norway take patronage over one of the AFU brigades, similar to France's approach, which includes training and equipment provision.

As reported by Ukrinform, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan and assured of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO