ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Announces $1 Million In Total Giving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation , a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA ,

the national trade association of the title insurance industry, announced it has surpassed $1 million in total giving. The Foundation today also revealed the recipients of $114,000 in grants, for a total of $1,101,000 grants awarded since the nonprofit's inception in October 2020. Both announcements were made today during ALTA ONE, ALTA's largest annual event, in Orlando, Fla.

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation logo

Continue Reading

"The milestone of surpassing $1 million in giving highlights the extraordinary dedication of the ALTA community," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. and past president of ALTA. "These grants go directly into the heart of neighborhoods, supporting charities that make a tangible difference in people's lives every day. It's inspiring to see how a single grant can transform an organization's capacity to serve and uplift local communities."

Nineteen $6,000 grants were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members. The grants were awarded to: Baseballtown Charities, Reading, Pa.; BBC2 Enterprise Inc., Monroeville, Pa.; Central Indiana Realtist Association, Indianapolis; Christ Child Society of South Bend, Mishawaka, Ind.; Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Camdenton, Mo.; Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C.; Find Feed & Restore, Clermont, Fla.; Foothill Family Shelter, Upland, Calif.; HomeAid Orange County, Tustin, Calif.; Journeys in Community Living, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Kiwanis, Lewistown, Mont.; PORCH Initiative, Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay Inc., Tampa, Fla.; Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), Bloomington, Minn.; Shelter Association of Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Star of the North, Duluth, Minn.; The Life of a Single Mom, Baton Rouge, La.; We All Value Each-Other Inc. (WAVE), Thorntown, Ind.; and Youth & Family Services Inc., Rapid City, S.D.

To see an example of the types of charitable organizations that receive grants from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, click here .

"The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation exemplifies the deep commitment of our members to making positive changes beyond the real estate industry," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "By supporting vital community organizations, we're not just investing in charitable causes-we're empowering people and fostering resilience in neighborhoods across the country. I am honored to see how the Foundation's reach has expanded, making an ever-greater impact."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. Since then, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to 189 organizations in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Title insurance professionals can apply for grants on behalf of recognized 501(c)(3) organizations that they support; preference is given to housing-related charities.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the title insurance industry.

Contact : Megan Hernandez

Direct Office Line : 202-261-0315







Email : [email protected]



SOURCE American Land Title Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED