New Global Network To Help Organizations Improve Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fearless Culture expands its workplace culture consulting services to five more countries

JAX BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fearless Culture, the US-based pioneering workplace culture design firm , has launched a global to expand its reach and better serve its growing demand for global and multi-country projects.With this network, Fearless Culture is responding to its clients' increasing demand for localized expertise with a consistent methodology for culture transformation.The Fearless Culture network launches with five partners across key regions – Australia, Peru, Italy, Ireland, and the Nordic countries – in addition to its North American presence. The goal is to expand to 15 countries by mid-2025."Organizations are eager for a partner that can help them build a culture of innovation and collaboration across multiple clients. This network will deliver practical solutions without the burdensome costs of large consulting firms," said Gustavo Razzetti, founder and CEO of Fearless Culture. "This new chapter is a natural expansion, building on the growing momentum and popularity of our Culture Design Canvas methodology ."The first partners – and teams – include:.Australia: Bernie Thorpe.Peru: Marcela León.Italy: Marco Ceretti.Ireland: Naoise O'Helly Hughes.Nordic Countries: Ewa HutmatcherThese partners bring decades of experience and a deep understanding of local market dynamics. Certified in Fearless Culture's framework and tools, they have successfully driven cultural change across their regions."We chose partners with an excellent track record in driving cultural change using our Culture Design framework," added Razzetti. "Their extensive experience ensures our clients receive the highest level of support and guidance in creating fearless cultures."About Fearless CultureFearless Culture helps organizations worldwide intentionally design, assess, and evolve their workplace cultures. Its signature tool, the Culture Design Canvas – adopted by over 500,000 practitioners globally – is reshaping the practice of culture design.Founded by Gustavo Razzetti, best-selling author of Remote Not Distant , Fearless Culture equips leaders, consultants, and teams with tools and programs to create lasting impact. Key clients include ATB Bank, Mars, Globant, Tiffany, and Merck.

Gustavo Razzetti

Fearless Culture

+1 312-589-0553

...gn

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.