THE BIGGEST HOME SHOPPING DEALS OF THE YEAR ARE HERE! TOP OFFERS NOT TO MISS THIS DUBAI HOME FESTIVAL

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 October 2024: There's no better time to shop, explore, and save big on home furnishings, home electronics, home accessories and more with the Dubai Home Festival 2024, which promises sensational citywide savings as part of its spectacular sixth edition this year. Running until 27 October, the city's largest celebration of homeware brings jaw-dropping discounts of up to 75 per cent off at a number of top retail stores from international brands and unique homegrown concepts. Shoppers can discover a treasure trove of limited-time offers and exclusive promotions on everything from furnishing, technology, kitchenware, and much more.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), endless interior inspiration can be found around every corner for everyone to unleash their inner designer, transform their homes, and turn all those decor dreams into reality with pieces that perfectly reflect their unique taste and style.



THE BEST PROMOTIONS OF THE SEASON

Shoppers can take home unbeatable bargains on coveted furniture pieces, contemporary furnishings, and chic accessories at Crate & Barrel, CB2, The One, 2XL, Natuzzi, Western Furniture, Royal Palace, ebarza Furniture and OC Home - which are all offering unbelievable savings of up to 75 per cent off. Home Centre is giving shoppers an incredible 50 per cent back on purchases across a wide range of furnishings, decor, and accessories.



There are more stylish home essentials to discover with up to 70 per cent off at West Elm, Bloomr, Carpet Centre,, Chattels & More, Sleepmod, Pottery Barn, Pan Home, United Furniture, Art of Living,. Parents can redeem similar 70 per cent savings on baby and child furnishings at Pottery Barn Kids, Baby Shop, and Lifestyle.



Stylish furnishings and accessories are up for grabs with 50 per cent off at Bloomingdale’s and Home Box. Parents can find beautiful international kids’ brands on offer at Mamas and Papas with up to 50 per cent savings. Those looking for the finest hand-picked or custom-made furniture items can find them at Sophia Home, which has a flat 25 per cent off everything, and Dimora, which will run a 40 per cent cashback deal. A one-stop-shop for all furniture, home décor, and outdoor, Danube Home is giving AED 500 back on every AED 500 spend. Even more savings are in store at Leveira Interiors Furniture, which is giving shoppers AED 250 back for every AED 1,000.



Those looking for the perfect slumber can head to The Mattress Store and Royal Rest, which have up to 75 per cent off; Otaq Home for up to 60 per cent in savings; or Bed Quarter Furniture for 30 per cent off all beds. It costs less to dress new beds with Dwell, where great savings and gifts with purchases await everyone.



HOME FURNISHING, HOME IMPROVEMENT AND KITCHEN

Kitchen appliances, utensils, and décor to match any style come with great savings at Simply Kitchen, where there is up to 75 per cent off, buy-one-get-one deals, and free gifts with every purchase. There are more kitchen must-haves at great prices at Williams-Sonoma and Tchibo. It’s the best value time to add those finishing touches to interiors with 50 per cent off at Koala Living and White Company London. IKEA also has a selection of exciting promotions happening across its home accessories, furnishings, and utensils ranges.



HYPERMARKETS AND SUPERMARKETS

At Lulu Express Supermarket – Al Barsha South and other participating Lulu Hypermarkets, discounts of 25 to 50 per cent off are waiting to be discovered on select furnishings, food and non-food items, electronics, and home essentials.



DEPARTMENT STORES

Shoppers can discover the best home buys at Galeries Lafayette with up to 50 per cent off a selection of high-end and premium brands, while Debenhams has up to 75 per cent off its home collections. All daily household necessities can be found for less at Ansar Gallery, with 25 to 75 per cent off across furniture, carpets, and household items and shoppers can also visit Muji for 75 per cent off on home products.



ELECTRONICS

Big ticket items can be bagged for less at Eros and Huawei, which have incredible offers on TVs and fridges from global brands. Meanwhile ECity is the place to go for smartphone and laptop deals and savings on a wide range of electronics. Jumbo is hosting an electronics carnival with savings of 25 to 30 per cent, while Sharaf DG has up to 60 per cent off in its online sale. Emax is offering AED 500 discount on home appliances on spends on AED 3,000 or more, alongside other savings and free premium gifts.



OUTDOOR AND DIY

With Dubai’s perfect weather for the season well on its way, shoppers can upgrade their gardens and outdoor spaces with up to half off at Dubai Garden Centre - both in-store and online. Parasol has everything needed to make any garden ready for the season's great outdoor weather, with up to 50 per cent off outdoor furniture and garden accessories. Those with a DIY attitude can head to Speedex and avail up to 75 per cent off their selection of home improvement items, or Ace where some hardware and home improvement items are up to half price.



Dubai Home Festival 2024 is supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm).





