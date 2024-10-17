Zelensky Presents Victory Plan As EU Reaffirms Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine is working to coerce Russia resort to the option emphasising that his country is also ready to reach a peace agreement.

Zelensky, who took part in the European Council Summit in Brussels, presented what he described as the "victory plan" to European leaders.

The plan includes five main points including Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO, a defence aspect, non-nuclear deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation and post-war security architecture.

President of the European Council President Charles Michel reiterated the "strong support" of the EU for Ukraine and its commitment to stand by it "for as long as it takes and by all necessary means." He also promised to speed-up more immediate military and financial support for Ukraine stressing that "the future of Ukraine is within the EU."

He underscored "the EUآ's commitment to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace is based on full respect for the UN Charter."

Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that it is important to link the Ukrainian presidentآ's "victory plan" to a peace plan, calling for support for Ukraine "not only from a military point of view but also from a civilian one."

EU leaders are discussing various topics at todayآ's European Council summit in addition to Ukraine, including the situation in the Middle East and irregular migration. (end)

