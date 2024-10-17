du and Netcracker Technology announce partnership to transform telecom services

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider), today announced a partnership with Netcracker Technology. It was formally initiated with partnership was officially inaugurated with an agreement during GITEX Global 2024, where du is showcasing with the theme, “Global collaboration to forge the future AI economy.”

The collaboration with Netcracker will leverage the transformative power of Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution, marking a significant leap towards realizing a truly digital customer experience. du aims to pioneer the future of telecom services in the UAE by integrating Netcracker's cutting-edge GenAI solution, enhancing customer interactions through personalized, consistent, and multilingual support.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "Our partnership with Netcracker Technology underscores du’s commitment to adopting technologies that empower our employees and elevate the experiences of our customers. Leveraging Netcracker's GenAI capabilities, we are setting a new standard for digital customer service in the telecommunications sector."

du and Netcracker Technology will transform customer interactions, introducing a new era of service that prioritizes personalization, accuracy, and inclusivity. Customers can expect significantly enhanced experiences characterized by personalized assistance tailored to their specific needs through the integration of GenAI-driven technologies. This initiative also ensures that support for all self-care related requests is consistently reliable and accurate, addressing customer needs efficiently. Additionally, the commitment to providing multilingual support underscores the partnership's dedication to inclusivity, ensuring that digitally assisted conversations are accessible to customers across diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker said: "Netcracker is excited to enter into this strategic partnership with du, a company that clearly shares our vision for the transformative power of GenAI in the industry. Our commitment to this collaboration reflects our belief in the potential of digital technologies to create more meaningful and efficient customer interactions."

The MoU represents a significant milestone in du's journey towards integrating artificial intelligence into its core operations. du is at the forefront of digital transformation in the telecom industry by focusing on the development and implementation of GenAI use cases and using technology to create seamless, efficient, and highly personalized customer experiences. This partnership aligns with the UAE's national AI strategy, demonstrating du's proactive role in contributing to the country's tech-driven future.





