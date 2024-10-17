Elephant Insurance Offers More Life Insurance Options Through Efinancial And Fidelity Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership allows Elephant customers access to a network of insurance providers to obtain life insurance quickly and easily

- Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant InsuranceRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elephant Insurance is excited to announce an expansion of its product offering through a partnership with eFinancial and Fidelity Life , a leading direct-to-consumer life insurance agency and life insurance carrier with a mission to make life insurance more accessible and affordable for everyday Americans. This partnership allows Elephant customers access to a network of insurance providers to obtain life insurance quickly and easily, including Fidelity Life's RAPIDecision® Life.“Elephant offers customers a variety of bundling opportunities to match their individual needs,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO at Elephant Insurance.“We are proud to add a service provider to open up options for customers seeking life insurance while shopping for their auto insurance. Working with eFinancial and Fidelity Life provides another way we can put our customers at the center of everything we do.”“Today's consumers are looking for a simple and trustworthy source to serve their life insurance needs. We offer them the ability to shop and buy fully online, with a licensed agent, or a hybrid of both,” said Chris Rzany, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at eFinancial.“Our knowledgeable agents listen to consumers' priorities, educate them on their options, and share policy recommendations to meet their unique needs and budgets. We are proud to partner with Elephant to offer their policyholders access to reliable, personalized life insurance options.”About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is rated in the excellent range on Trustpilot and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit .About eFinancial and Fidelity LifeFidelity Life and eFinancial are leaders in direct-to-consumer life insurance solutions. As innovators in product design and distribution, the company makes life insurance accessible and affordable for everyday Americans. With national call centers, digitally enabled sales and underwriting processes, quick policy issuance, and an emphasis on products not medically underwritten at the time of sale, eFinancial and Fidelity Life make it easier for customers to get the coverage they need at a price they can afford. Fidelity Life and eFinancial are part of iA Financial Group, one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. To learn more, visit .

