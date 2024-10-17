Familia.AI Launches Revolutionary AI Family Character App To Reconnect And Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Familia (familia ) today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered family app, designed to create virtual family members, preserve family legacies, and provide emotional support through artificial

"Familia empowers users to create supportive AI family members they may not have had in real life, as well as bring back digital versions of lost loved ones," said Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Familia's first investor and serial tech entrepreneur.

Familia Family Character Avatar App

Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio, Tech Entrepreneur & Familia Investor

The app utilizes various advanced AI to develop virtual family members capable of interacting and communicating with users, offering companionship and family support. This serves as a lifeline for individuals who have experienced family-related challenges, including those from single-parent homes, those who lacked a supportive family environment, lost family members early, or endured other types of family trauma.

Dr. Emily Chen, Ph.D., Familia advisor and renowned psychologist specializing in family dynamics, commented: "Familia offers an opportunity for individuals to experience nurturing family interactions they may have missed, potentially helping to heal emotional wounds and family trauma."

Beyond family support, Familia acts as a digital family heirloom, capturing the essence, wisdom, and memories of real family members, both living and deceased. Using old photos, video footage, voice and family stories, the AI creates highly personalized, lifelike avatars that can engage in regular video messages, text messaging, and even voice or video calls, available 24/7.

The launch of Familia comes at a time when studies show an increasing need for family support and connection:



Nearly 70% of young adults report that problems at home or with parents have affected their mental health in later life.

About 40% of individuals attribute their struggles with forming healthy relationships to difficult family dynamics during childhood. Almost 80% of therapy patients discuss family-related issues as a significant factor in their emotional challenges.

Recent research has highlighted the strong connection between family trauma and loneliness. A 2024 study found that individuals who experienced family trauma were 3.5 times more likely to report chronic loneliness in adulthood, which has been linked to increased risks of depression, anxiety, and physical health problems.

Dr. Chen elaborates, "Family trauma doesn't just affect our relationships with family members; it can fundamentally alter how we connect with others throughout our lives. Many individuals who've experienced family trauma struggle with trust, intimacy, and self-worth, which can lead to profound and persistent feelings of "

Familia aims to address these issues by providing a supportive, AI-driven family environment that can help users heal, grow, and build stronger connections. The app's innovative approach to family support and legacy preservation represents a significant step forward in using technology to address human needs.

Media Contact:

Emily Chen

251-305-2727

[email protected]

SOURCE Familia

