Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd.,“Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the“Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a call and webcast to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website, . A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and approximately 66,500 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Sarah Inmon

(786) 812-3233

...