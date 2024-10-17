CARFAX: UP TO 138,000 CARS FLOOD DAMAGED BY HURRICANE HELENE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Used Car Buyers Need to be Aware and Watch for Signs of Flood-Damaged Cars
CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Helene left as many as 138,000 vehicles flood damaged after it tore through at least six states, CARFAX estimates. Floodwaters swamped communities in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. That's on top of the estimated up to 89,000 vehicles already hit with water damage so far this year, according to CARFAX estimates. Thousands of these flood damaged cars will be up for sale within weeks, cleaned up by potential scammers to be sold nearby, or thousands of miles away from the original incident.
"After cleaning up the cars and moving them across the country, these scammers will try to lure unsuspecting buyers into thinking they're getting a great deal," said Faisal Hasan, Vice President for Data at CARFAX. "These cars may look showroom fresh, but they're literally rotting from the inside out." Floodwater can cause costly mechanical and electrical issues and pose risks to health and safety.
CARFAX estimates these six states have the most water-damaged vehicles due to Helene:
Florida 60,700
South Carolina 27,500
North Carolina 22,900
Georgia 16,800
Tennessee 4,900
Virginia 4,900
Consumers looking to purchase a used car who want to avoid flood-damaged vehicles should do three things:
Use the free
CARFAX Flood Check® tool at carfax/flood .
Inspect the car, looking for these 7 signs of flooding:
Damp carpets
A musty odor inside, sometimes covered up with a strong air-freshener
Upholstery or carpeting that may be loose, new, stained or mismatched
Rust around doors, under the dash, on pedals or in hood and trunk latches
Mud or silt in the glove compartment or under the seats
Brittle wires under the dashboard
Fog or moisture in interior lights, exterior lights or on the instrument panel
And have a trusted mechanic inspect the car and take it for a test drive.
About CARFAX
CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides
CARFAX Used Car Listings ,
CARFAX Car Care ,
CARFAX History-Based Value
and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report
to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by
The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.
S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.
SOURCE CARFAX
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17102024003732001241ID1108790510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.