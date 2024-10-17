Shubman Gill And Preity G Zinta Led DRIVE FITT Appoints Vikram Aditya Bhatia, As CEO

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2024: DRIVE FITT, India's first groundbreaking 24/7, member-based, world-class gym facility seamlessly integrating the world of and is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vikram Aditya Bhatia as its new Chief Executive Officer. As the CEO for DRIVE FITT, Vikram will be responsible for driving the company's strategic vision, expanding operations, and reinforcing DRIVE FITT's commitment to providing unparalleled fitness experiences. His expertise in leading high-performance fitness brands will play a pivotal role in shaping the future growth trajectory of the venture.



With over 30 years of leadership in the global fitness industry and a background in competitive sports, Vikram will be instrumental in shaping the future of DRIVE FITT. As a former national tennis player for India, Vikram has held senior roles across multiple countries, including as Managing Director of Fitness First India and leading the setup of Fitness First in the Middle East. His experience spans Southeast Asia, the UK, Europe, Australia, and India, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead transformative initiatives in the fitness industry.



He also successfully facilitated the sale of Fitness First India on behalf of the leading global hedge fund, Oaktree Capital. In recent years, Vikram has designed state-of-the-art fitness clubs globally, advised numerous industry forums, and mentored startup founders across India and Southeast Asia. His dedication and expertise were recognized in 2022 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for a world-leading Virtual Fitness Platform.



"I'm excited to join DRIVE FITT, where we're making fitness and cricket more accessible for enthusiasts. In India, cricket holds deep emotional value but few have access to play it in a convenient, organized setting. DRIVE FITT will change that by offering dedicated, structured environments in well-designed real estate-whether mixed-use or multi-family-allowing enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the game. Our mission is to meet the demand for accessible cricket and fitness experiences. With DRIVE FITT, we aim to 'PVR-ise' cricket, multi-format fitness, and recovery. We're also introducing a unique 'running room,' crucial to both cricket and fitness, blending sport, recovery, and social self-care in a new way.” said Vikram Aditya Bhatia, CEO, DRIVE FITT.



Mark Sellar, Co-Founder & Chairman, DRIVE FITT,“We're thrilled to have Vikram Aditya Bhatia join DRIVE FITT as CEO. His extensive experience in building high-performance fitness brands and his passion for sport align perfectly with our vision, we're creating a unique space where fitness and cricket enthusiasts can thrive. Vikram's leadership will be pivotal as we scale DRIVE FITT across India and internationally, bringing world-class fitness experiences to communities everywhere.”



Deke Smith, Co-Founder & Managing Director, DRIVE FITT,“Vikram's proven track record in the global fitness industry makes him the ideal leader for this next phase of growth. At DRIVE FITT, we aim to innovate the way people engage with fitness, blending sport, recovery, and social well-being. With Vikram at the helm, we're confident we'll set new standards in the industry, delivering unparalleled value to our members and driving the future of fitness in India and beyond.”



DRIVE FITT is excited about the future and looks forward to the positive impact that Vikram Aditya Bhatia's appointment will have on the company's business growth. DRIVE FITT is poised to transform the intersection of cricket, fitness, and community wellness, creating a unique platform for all fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers under Vikram's leadership.



About DRIVE FITT:



DRIVE FITT is a 24/7, member-based, world-class gym facility that seamlessly integrates cricket and fitness, co-founded by Preity G Zinta, Shubman Gill, and Australian businessmen Mark Sellar and Deke Smith. With state-of-the-art cricket training facilities involving high-tech bowling machines in the nets, yoga studios, and comprehensive strength, conditioning, and cardio training, DRIVE FITT caters to everyone. It's a place where fun, fitness, and cricket come together for all. Through the brand's mission to ignite a passion for health and fitness through the love of cricket, DRIVE FITT strives to offer the finest facilities for everyone passionate about fitness, health, and cricket.

