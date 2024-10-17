Simply Shroom Has Officially Opened Its Flagship Café, And It's Bringing A Whole New Vibe To Scottsdale, Arizona

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Combining gourmet, health-conscious eats with fast-casual dining, Simply Shroom is shaking up the old-school restaurant game with its 'Luxury QSR' concept.

- Simply ShroomSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simply Shroom has opened its flagship café in Scottsdale, Arizona, offering a new take on fast-casual dining. The concept blends gourmet, health-conscious meals with the convenience of quick service.Founded by Crystal Carroll and Sharmi Albrechtsen-Kneller, Simply Shroom provides a dining experience that prioritizes wellness and convenience, with a focus on creating a welcoming environment for all. The café's menu offers gourmet, wellness-driven meals, designed to be both affordable and visually appealing.With a whimsical, inviting atmosphere, Simply Shroom offers a space where guests can enjoy flavorful meals with a healthy twist, incorporating functional mushrooms into their dishes. The menu includes drinks like the mushroom-infused hot cocoa and cold brews, alongside gourmet sandwiches, wraps, and salads. One popular option is the Portobello Road Salad, featuring baby spinach, portobello mushrooms, and maple walnuts.Simply Shroom is expanding its wellness mission beyond the café with a range of mushroom-powered gummies aimed at supporting energy, brain health, sleep, and immunity. These products are available through online platforms, including TikTok Shop.To learn more about Simply Shroom and its offerings, follow the café on Instagram and TikTok. Franchise opportunities are also available for those interested in participating in the brand's growth. Visit

