Merittrac And Quint Partner To Democratize Behavioural Assessments For Driving Employee Performance In The Modern Workplace

India's premier testing and assessment company, MeritTrac, has partnered with Quint to deliver a first-of-its-kind behavioural assessment solution that helps organizations unlock the true potential of every employee. Leveraging cutting-edge personality assessments from ' Deeper Signals ', this partnership aims to provide every employee with unbiased and continuous feedback that drives performance. The partnership seeks to make advanced, scientifically validated behavioural assessments accessible to mid and senior-level professionals across industries, revolutionizing recruitment and employee development processes. By offering these assessments to a wider audience, the collaboration aims to empower organizations with insightful data that enhances talent acquisition, growth, and performance management strategies.





MeritTrac and Quint Partner to Democratize Behavioural Assessments





This partnership helps MeritTrac and Quint democratize behavioural assessments by making them faster, more accurate, effective, and convenient. It will help organizations transform their talent development across levels - leadership hiring, coaching, sales capability, by enabling their mid-level managers to receive actionable feedback and gain access to a digital coach that will monitor and support employees in achieving their potential. In addition to this, the partnership will also allow organizations in India to leverage highly reliable and proven behavioural assessments for their entire workforce, simplifying test execution, analysis, and creating personalized improvement plans for individuals and the team.





Deeper Signals assessments combine the best of behavioural science and cutting-edge technology, ensuring both accuracy and convenience for test takers. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI, including generative AI, these assessments offer personalized coaching, guiding participants toward improved productivity and growth. This innovative approach fosters continuous support and customized feedback, driving ongoing development for employees.





Designed to engage the entire organization, Deeper Signals provides every employee with tailored coaching insights. The assessments are faster, more efficient, and highly accessible, delivering real-time feedback that boosts both individual and organizational performance. Continuous feedback, a key to unlocking potential, enables talent development teams to identify employee strengths, address blind spots, and empower employees with tools to enhance their soft skills.





Commenting on the partnership, Manjunath K P, COO of MeritTrac Services said,“MeritTrac has a longstanding commitment to helping organizations optimize their talent strategies. Our partnership with Quint integrates sophisticated behavioural assessments into our comprehensive service portfolio, empowering organizations to not only hire suitable candidates but also nurture their growth and productivity."





Simone Gargenti, Global CEO of Quint, emphasized the transformative impact of Deeper Signals' tools, "These assessments are designed to prioritize employee engagement and simplify the interpretation of personality insights. By making these tools affordable and scalable, we empower organizations to leverage comprehensive data for informed decisions ranging from training to succession planning."





MeritTrac, India's most experienced testing and assessment company, with Quint provides it the access to Deeper Signals' assessments that are crafted by experts with over three decades of experience in creating some of the most preferred talent development tools in the global market. Together, they bring unparalleled expertise and innovation to democratize behavioural assessments, driving performance across organizations.





About MeritTrac

Founded in 2000, MeritTrac is India's leading provider of Testing and Assessment services, serving corporate organizations and educational institutions. Based in Bangalore, the company specializes in facilitating talent acquisition through comprehensive assessments for freshers and experienced professionals. MeritTrac also supports educational institutions by managing examinations with technology-driven solutions. The company has made significant investments in test research and development, offering domain and skill-based assessments that cover the entire test administration process. MeritTrac's advanced analytics empower recruiters and trainers to analyse test results and generate customized reports. Additionally, they automate the examination process, from processing test applications to digitally evaluating results. Since its inception, MeritTrac has worked with over 500 organizations globally, helping them assess candidates for job readiness.





About Quint

HQ in Milan, Italy Is a rapidly growing consultancy operating in Europe, India and APAC. We provide individuals and organisations with reliable data to drive development, support decisions and accelerate change.