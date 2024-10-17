Media reports Russia plans on establishing icebreakers in India

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom has announced plans to construct four non-nuclear icebreaker ships in India, as reported by *The Economic Times*. This initiative reflects the deepening collaboration between India and Russia in the maritime sector and aims to enhance capabilities in navigating and operating in Polar regions.



Current discussions between the Indian and Russian are focusing on selecting potential shipbuilders, with one state-owned and one private shipbuilding firm under consideration for the project. An official involved in the talks indicated that both nations are exploring broader cooperation opportunities, including the construction and repair of Russian vessels within Indian shipyards. Additionally, there are plans to train Indian seafarers specifically for operations in Polar waters, further enhancing India's expertise in this specialized field.



These developments were highlighted during the inaugural meeting of the Joint Working Group on Cooperation in the Northern Sea Route (NSR), which took place in New Delhi. This meeting marked a pivotal step in formalizing the partnership, with discussions centering on logistical, operational, and technical aspects of the proposed shipbuilding efforts.



During the visit, the Russian delegation, composed of officials from the state corporation, toured local shipyards to evaluate their capabilities and infrastructure. According to industry insiders, both Russia and India are eager to expedite the finalization of this project, recognizing its strategic importance.



A government official emphasized Russia's commitment to facilitating the construction of icebreaker ships in India, noting that successful collaboration could lead to numerous additional orders for shipbuilding from Russia to Indian shipyards. This sentiment underscores the potential for expanded bilateral trade and collaboration in the defense and maritime sectors.



Indian authorities have reportedly extended comprehensive support to local shipyards to ensure the successful execution of Rosatom's orders, reflecting the country's ambition to become a significant player in the global shipbuilding industry.



As global trade routes evolve and the significance of the Northern Sea Route increases, this partnership could prove crucial for both nations, enhancing their maritime capabilities and fostering stronger economic ties. This initiative not only aligns with India's strategic goals but also strengthens its position in the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape of the Arctic and beyond.

MENAFN17102024000045015687ID1108789873