UK auction of human skull gets annulled following Indian outcry

(MENAFN) An auction house in the United Kingdom has decided to cancel the sale of a human skull after widespread outrage in India. The skull, which dates back to the British colonial period, is believed to have belonged to a member of the Naga tribe—an indigenous group from the hilly regions of northeastern India, particularly Nagaland. During this era, human remains were often collected as trophies and found their way into museums and private collections throughout Europe and the United States.



The 19th-century skull was set to be sold online at Swan Auction Galleries in Tetsworth, Oxfordshire, with an initial bid starting at EUR2,100 (approximately USD2,740). Auctioneers had estimated that it could fetch up to EUR4,000 (around USD5,200). The artifact was reportedly part of a collection belonging to 19th-century Belgian architect Francois Coppens. The auction listing described the skull as an item of interest for collectors focusing on anthropology and tribal cultures, alongside other human remains from various regions, including Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Nigeria, the Congo, and Benin.



The proposed auction sparked significant protest in Nagaland, particularly from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who called on Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and halt the sale. The move reflects ongoing tensions surrounding the appropriation and commodification of indigenous artifacts, raising questions about historical injustices and the need for repatriation of cultural heritage.



As discussions continue regarding the ethical implications of such sales, this incident has highlighted the sensitivities surrounding colonial-era artifacts and the enduring legacy of colonialism in the context of modern-day cultural identity and heritage. The cancellation of the auction represents a victory for advocates of indigenous rights and the preservation of cultural dignity, reminding the international community of the importance of respecting the histories and identities of marginalized groups.

MENAFN17102024000045015687ID1108789870