Beauty pageant honors Miss Russia for year 2024

(MENAFN) In a dazzling ceremony, Valentina Alekseeva, a student from the Republic of Chuvashia, has been crowned Miss Russia 2024, marking a significant moment in the country's beauty pageant history. The 18-year-old medical student, currently studying at the prestigious Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, earned the coveted title and the opportunity to represent Russia at the upcoming global pageant in Mexico.



Alekseeva was presented with a stunning gem-encrusted crown by last year's winner, Margarita Golubeva. In addition to the title, she received a cash prize of one million rubles, approximately $10,000, recognizing her achievement in the competition.



Her journey to the national stage began with her victory in a regional beauty contest, highlighting her talent and dedication. Alongside Alekseeva, the competition saw Irina Mironova from Tolyatti and Ulyana Evdokimova from St. Petersburg securing the second and third places, respectively.



The Miss Russia pageant took place at the Barvikha Luxury Village concert hall, a venue known for its opulence. A distinguished panel of judges included notable figures such as Oksana Fedorova, who won Miss Russia in 2001 and went on to win Miss Universe in 2002, as well as designer Igor Chapurin and composer Vladimir Matetsky.



This year's competition attracted a remarkable 85,000 applicants, showcasing the pageant's popularity and the beauty of young Russian women. The contest has been a longstanding tradition in Russia since its inception in 1993, with specific eligibility criteria: participants must be unmarried and childless women aged between 18 and 23. The event continues to serve as a platform for young women to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and cultural representation on both a national and global stage.

