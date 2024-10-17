Israeli aggression on the Masnaa border crossing severely disrupts trade operations in region

(MENAFN) The recent Israeli aggression on the Masnaa border crossing, which connects Syria and Lebanon, has severely disrupted trade operations in the region, significantly affecting the movement of imports and exports to and from Lebanon, as well as transport and transit to and from Jordan. This development has raised concerns among experts in the transport sector regarding the economic implications for both countries.



According to industry specialists, the reliance on the factory crossing for trade has resulted in a near-total halt of import, export, and transit activities. This crossing has been a vital link for commercial transactions between Lebanon and its trading partners, and its closure has forced businesses to seek alternative routes. However, the alternative border crossings in the northern regions of Syria and Lebanon are ill-equipped for commercial traffic, leading to increased costs and delays in the arrival of goods.



Currently, around 3,000 Jordanian trucks are engaged in transporting goods between Jordan and Lebanon, as well as facilitating transit between Lebanon and Gulf countries. The trade exchange between Jordan and Lebanon during the first seven months of this year amounted to approximately 81 million dinars. This figure includes 41 million dinars in Jordanian exports to Lebanon and about 40 million dinars in imports from Lebanon.



Jamal al-Rifai, the first vice chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and a representative of the services and consulting sector, noted that the factory crossing has been closed to trucks for nearly a week. The suspension of transit routes from Lebanon to the Gulf and vice versa has compounded the issue, causing significant disruption to supply chains. Many clearance companies operating at the border crossings with the Gulf have suffered damage due to the closure.



Al-Rifai further expressed concerns about the security of the Tripoli crossing between Syria and Lebanon, citing the ongoing Israeli aggression that has affected various regions of Lebanon. This situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to restore trade routes and ensure the safety of transportation networks between Lebanon and its trading partners. The continued closure of the factory crossing poses a significant threat to the economies of both Lebanon and Jordan, highlighting the interconnected nature of their commercial activities.

