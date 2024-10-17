UNESCO adopts two significant resolutions regarding State of Palestine

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision during its 220th session in Paris, the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted two significant resolutions regarding the State of Palestine. These resolutions focus on the situation in occupied Palestine and emphasize the importance of safeguarding cultural and educational institutions. The unanimous approval of these resolutions represents a pivotal moment in the international community's support for Palestinian rights.



Following the adoption, the Palestinian of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing gratitude for UNESCO's decisions. The ministry underscored the critical nature of these resolutions, particularly in light of ongoing aggressive actions and violations perpetrated by Israel against Palestinian communities, especially in the Gaza Strip. These actions include deliberate attacks on schools, hospitals, medical personnel, and journalists, which are contributing to a worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.



Additionally, the Ministry condemned the prevailing international double standards and the silence from the global community regarding the plight of Palestinians. It emphasized the lack of accountability for Israeli forces’ violations and criticized the failure to uphold United Nations resolutions and UNESCO's conventions. According to the ministry, this atmosphere of impunity facilitates the ongoing commission of crimes and destructive actions against the Palestinian people.



The adoption of these UNESCO resolutions signifies a growing awareness of the challenges faced by Palestinians and highlights the urgent need for the international community to address these ongoing injustices. The resolutions aim not only to protect Palestinian cultural and educational heritage but also to advocate for greater accountability and action to uphold the rights and dignity of Palestinians in the face of increasing violence and oppression. This initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring that the struggles of the Palestinian people are recognized and addressed within the international human rights framework.

