Delhi Police Arrested Vikash Yadav In Local Extortion Case

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Mahender Singh Manral/Indian Express

New Delhi, October 19: Less than three weeks after he was mentioned by US Department of Justice (DoJ) documents as“CC-1” (co-conspirator) last November, Vikash Yadav, the man accused of plotting to kill pro-Khalistan separatist figure Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was arrested in an extortion case by the Delhi Special Cell, The Indian Express has learnt.

After four months in Tihar, Yadav was released on bail in April this year, records show.

On Friday, Yadav was named by the DoJ and charged with“murder-for-hire” and money laundering in the alleged Pannun murder plot. (See adjacent story.)

Responding to a question on Yadav, who is named as an“Indian government employee” in the DoJ indictment, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday that he was“not part of the government of India set-up”.

His arrest in Delhi and subsequent release on bail assumes significance given that FBI's New York office Friday put him on the wanted list and sought information on him.

On December 18, 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Yadav after an FIR was filed against him by a Rohini resident, accusing him of extortion and kidnapping and linking him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In his complaint, the Rohini resident said he used to run an IT company and had established contacts with several Indians settled in West Asia.“In November last year, one of my friends introduced me to Yadav as a senior government official and we exchanged numbers. We became good friends, but never spoke about business since he was a government official. However, he had always shown curiosity about my friends, who are based abroad, and also enquired about how I do money transactions with them,” he alleged in his complaint.

He alleged that Yadav informed him he was“some kind of undercover agent” executing a sensitive operation for a Central agency but never disclosed his designation or office address.

“On December 11, he called and informed me there was something serious that he wanted to discuss and it is related to my life. We decided to meet at... Lodhi Road,” he stated in the complaint.

According to the complaint, Yadav came in a vehicle along with an accomplice, and they forcibly took him to a flat near Defence Colony. It stated that Yadav told the complainant there was a“supari” (contract) to eliminate him, given by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at the behest of a Dubai-based person.

He claimed he was eventually“hit on my head” by Yadav's accomplice, and forced to give his gold chain and some rings. He claimed they also visited a café that he runs and took cash from his outlet.

He claimed he was eventually dropped off on the road and warned of dire consequences if he approached authorities.

Yadav and his associate were picked up by the police the next day. As per the chargesheet filed before a Delhi court on March 13 this year, the men were booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 364A (abduction), 506 (threatening), 341 (wrongful confinement), 328 (poisoning) and Section 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Citing the chargesheet, a senior police officer said,“In his disclosure, Yadav told the police that his father was working with the Border Security Force, and he died in 2007. Yadav got married in 2015. He met (the complainant) at a social gathering and decided to make money after kidnapping him. His associate, who works as a car dealer, told the police that he was facing financial losses in his business and decided to join his (Yadav's) plan.”

The chargesheet does not mention Yadav's occupation. It lists his place of birth as Pranpura, Haryana - the same location mentioned in DoJ documents.

Sources in Tihar Jail said Yadav was lodged in central jail number 1 on December 23.

He was granted interim bail on March 22. In the order, the Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Courts, wrote,“This is the bail application moved on behalf of Yadav for grant of interim bail on the ground of illness of his one-year-old daughter. That the accused is an ex-government employee and having clean antecedents. That the investigation qua the applicant/accused is already complete and chargesheet has already been filed.”

“No apprehension of threat to any witness is expressed on behalf of the state. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and submissions made, a lenient view is taken. Yadav is admitted to interim bail for a period of six days till March 28, on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 30,000 with one surety,” the order states.

On April 22, Yadav walked out of Tihar jail on regular bail.

When contacted by The Indian Express Friday, the complainant said he had approached the police on December 17 last year after being kidnapped by Yadav and his accomplice.“They extorted money from me... I am still scared,” he said.

The Indian Express sought comments from the Ministry of External Affairs, Delhi Police spokesperson, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) and the Delhi Police Commissioner. No response was received.

