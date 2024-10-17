Türkiye's main stock index closes Wednesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 8,956.03 points, marking an increase of 1.08 percent from the previous day’s close. The began the trading day at 8,849.06 points and gained a total of 95.73 points by the end of the session, reflecting positive market sentiment.



Throughout the trading day, the BIST 100 experienced fluctuations, reaching a low of 8,779.27 points and a high of 8,963.81 points. By the close of trading, 81 had increased in value, while 17 stocks saw declines, indicating a generally favorable environment for investors.



The total transaction volume for the day was substantial, amounting to 71 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.08 billion). The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 index stood at 7.78 trillion liras (around USD227.7 billion), underscoring the active trading environment and the index's significance in the Turkish financial landscape.



As of 7:10 p.m. (1710 GMT), the exchange rates reflected ongoing currency dynamics, with the USD/TRY rate at 34.1750, the EUR/TRY rate at 37.2020, and the GBP/TRY rate at 44.4210. Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,670.50, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD73.90 per barrel, indicating the broader economic factors influencing the market.

