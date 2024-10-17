La Gambeta By Chen Zilong, Yang Chao And Teng Juan Wins Bronze In A' Graphics, Illustration, Visual Communication Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

La Gambeta

Chen Zilong, Yang Chao and Teng Juan's La Gambeta Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration,Visual Communication Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced La Gambeta by Chen Zilong, Yang Chao and Teng Juan as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of La Gambeta within the graphic design industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, innovation, and technical proficiency. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a highly regarded accolade that celebrates exceptional achievements in the field of graphic design.La Gambeta's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic design industry. By seamlessly blending traditional Chinese elements with a modern international style, La Gambeta aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the field. This innovative approach not only enhances the brand's identity but also offers practical benefits to users and stakeholders, demonstrating the design's utility and potential for positive impact.What sets La Gambeta apart is its unique fusion of Chinese flower and bird paintings with a contemporary aesthetic. The design expertly incorporates the diversity of flowers, birds, and plants to symbolize the charm and brilliance of women. Through meticulous research and scientific plant extractions, the designers have created a multisensory experience that engages both sight and smell. The customizable nature of the products further emphasizes the brand's commitment to celebrating individuality and personal value.Winning the Bronze A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within the brand. This recognition motivates the team at La Gambeta to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in their design endeavors. By inspiring future projects and influencing industry standards, La Gambeta has the potential to make a lasting impact on the field of graphic design.Team MembersLa Gambeta was designed by a talented team consisting of Chen Zilong, Yang Chao, and Teng Juan. Each designer brought their unique skills and expertise to the project, contributing to its overall success. Chen Zilong and Yang Chao focused on the brand design and product packaging, while Teng Juan played a crucial role in the research and development process.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning La Gambeta design at:About Chen Zilong, Yang Chao and Teng JuanChen Zilong, Yang Chao, and Teng Juan are a talented design team from China. As university teachers and designers, they have extensive experience in the field of visual communication design, serving renowned companies such as BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Haier. Their expertise and dedication to their craft have earned them recognition both within China and on an international scale.About Hengdian College of Film & TelevisionHengdian College of Film & Television is a prestigious vocational college located in Zhejiang Province, China. Situated in the Hengdian Film and Television Cultural Industry Cluster, known as the "Hollywood of China," the college is renowned for its focus on film and television education. Recognized as an advanced grassroots party organization, a safe campus, and a civilized unit, Hengdian College of Film & Television serves as a youth film and television exchange and practice base for Hong Kong and Macao.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate notable creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners of this award are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, visual impact, technical excellence, and social impact. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's skill, resourcefulness, and potential to influence industry standards positively.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional achievements in the field of graphic design. Attracting visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures from the industry, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the field, inspire future trends, and earn well-deserved global acclaim. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

