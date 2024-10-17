Ministry Youth And Sports, Int'l Ski Alpine Federation Explore Prospects Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The of Youth and Sports Farid Gayıbov has received the President of the International Ski Alpine Federation Requla Meyer, Azernews reports.

The minister informed the guest about the work done and the achievements gained in the field of sports in Azerbaijan.

Farid Gayıbov and Requla Meyer discussed prospects of cooperation between the and the federation.

The sides also touched upon the preparations for the World Cup to be held in Azerbaijan next year.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) is the governing body for international skiing and snowboarding, founded in 1924 during the first Olympic Games in Chamonix, France.

Through its 133 member nations, more than 7'000 FIS ski and snowboard competitions are staged annually.

Specific initiatives are undertaken by FIS to promote snow activities as a healthy leisure recreation, notably for the young.

