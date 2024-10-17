Ministry Youth And Sports, Int'l Ski Alpine Federation Explore Prospects Of Cooperation
10/17/2024 12:02:47 AM
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayıbov has received the
President of the International Ski Alpine Federation Requla Meyer,
Azernews reports.
The minister informed the guest about the work done and the
achievements gained in the field of sports in Azerbaijan.
Farid Gayıbov and Requla Meyer discussed prospects of
cooperation between the Ministry and the federation.
The sides also touched upon the preparations for the World Cup
to be held in Azerbaijan next year.
The International Ski Federation (FIS) is the governing body for
international skiing and snowboarding, founded in 1924 during the
first Olympic Games in Chamonix, France.
Through its 133 member nations, more than 7'000 FIS ski and
snowboard competitions are staged annually.
Specific initiatives are undertaken by FIS to promote snow
activities as a healthy leisure recreation, notably for the
young.
