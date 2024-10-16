WCM-Q Honours 67 High-Achieving Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recognised 60 pre-medical students for excelling in academics and making it to the Dean's Honor List for the 2023-2024 Academic Year at a grand ceremony. Additionally, seven Foundation Program students received the Achievement Award for exemplary performance in their studies.

The students scored a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher during the Fall or Spring Semester of the 2023-24 academic year, earning a place on the prestigious list. Thirty-four students appeared on the list in both semesters, marking a double achievement for them.

The ceremony was attended by WCM-Q faculty, students, alumni, and family members.

In his remarks, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, Dean of WCM-Q, said:“I would like to congratulate every student on your remarkable achievement making it to the Dean's Honor List. Your dedication and commitment to excellence have set you apart, and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and perseverance. This is not an easy feat. We are incredibly proud of your accomplishments and look forward to seeing you maintain these excellent grades throughout your academic journey.” The event encouraged students to continue striving for excellence.