Western China's Charm Blooming At Global Stage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHONGQING, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A news report from iChongqing:

"Ecological China West" event has successfully wrapped up. This promotion event was jointly hosted by ten provinces, municipalities, and Autonomous regions from Western China, such as Chongqing, Guangxi, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Xizang, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang.

“Ecological China · Amazing West” event series posters

Continue Reading

Western China boasts rich natural resources, biodiversities, diverse landforms, attractive landscapes, and charming folk customs. Keeping the balance between pursuing development and modernization and protecting ecology and the environment has always played a key role in the governance of governments at all levels in this area.

"Ecological China .

Amazing West" promotion event has presented Western China's unremitting efforts and outstanding achievements in ecological and environmental protection and unfolded the beauty of this area to the world via over 50 official international communication accounts of the ten provincial regions on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and YouTube. Meanwhile, stories of "Ecological China .

Amazing West"

have been vividly unrolled to the global audience through various posters, livestreamings, videos, and activities.

Featuring the unique charms of the four seasons in Western China, the ten provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions jointly shared their unique and picturesque landscapes and seasonal activities on social media in the form of posters and videos. These contents not only display the natural beauty of Western China, but also reflect the idea of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

China is on the path of robust green and low-carbon development. The ten provinces, municipality, and autonomous regions highlighted their groundbreaking technological advancements respectively. From smart devices that enhance energy efficiency to cutting-edge solutions promoting sustainable living, these high-techs highlighted illustrated how technical innovation shapes the economy and fosters ecological harmony.

The ten provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions shared their various green products and "green cooperation projects" that were exported to countries along the Belt and Road. This initiative advocated the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals worldwide.

The whole event has garnered worldwide attention and likes. It has reached 50 million people, received 10 million views, and 200 thousand engagements. Global netizens were not only attracted by the picturesque landscapes of Western China but also gave thumbs up to China's high-techs and its determination and commitment to protecting ecology and the environment.



SOURCE iChongqing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED