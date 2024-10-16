Workshop Held For Gulf Club Champions League Match Observers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance the organisational and technical aspects of regional tournaments, the Competitions Department conducted a workshop for match observers of the Gulf Champions League. The session, held via conferencing, focused on preparing observers for the updated version of the tournament.

The workshop aimed to guide observers on their roles and provide the necessary organisational guidelines to ensure matches are conducted with the highest level of professionalism, meeting the standards of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation. This initiative is part of the Federation's broader effort to elevate the organization of matches in the upcoming tournament.

Key topics discussed during the meeting included the tournament schedule, competition regulations, and match organization procedures. Detailed instructions were provided on starting lineups, countdown protocols, and the overall match process.

The communication process between observers and the Competitions Department of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation was also explained.

Officials from the Competitions Department emphasised the importance of the workshop, highlighting that the commitment and diligence of the match observers are crucial to the successful execution of the tournament.

The Gulf Club Champions League is set to kick off on October 22, featuring eight teams: Al Arabi (Qatar), Al Nasr (UAE), Al Riffa (Bahrain), Al Qadisiyah (Kuwait), Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahly Sana'a (Yemen), Dhofar (Oman), and Duhok (Iraq).