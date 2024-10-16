QBWA, EWA Sign Mou To Foster Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and the European Women's Association (EWA) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at empowering women in the global business community. This MoU symbolises both entities' commitment to fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and driving forward initiatives that support the advancement of women in business.

The MoU that was signed yesterday by Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Yulia Stark, Founder and President of EWA, underscores the shared vision of both organizations to enhance the role of women as key players in economic development and entrepreneurship. By working together, QBWA and EWA aim to amplify their impact through joint activities, including business forums, educational programs, and networking events.

Through a series of collaboration agreements initiated by the association, QBWA reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the potential of Qatari women and facilitating their active participation in various sectors of the economy. By leveraging its expertise and resources, QBWA aims to empower women in a manner that aligns with the broader goals of national development.

On the other hand, EWA is dedicated to advancing the economic empowerment of women. Its mission is to create an inclusive and supportive ecosystem that promotes gender equality, fosters women's entrepreneurship initiatives, and advocates for development approaches that enable women to thrive in various economic sectors.

“This collaboration with the European Women's Association represents a significant step in our efforts to create a global network that supports women's leadership in business,” said Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA.“Together, we are dedicated to providing women with the resources, connections, and opportunities they need to succeed in today's competitive business landscape.”

The European Women's Association echoed these views, with Yulia Stark, President of EWA stating,“We are excited to join forces with the Qatari Businesswomen Association to further our mutual goals of elevating women entrepreneurs across both Europe and the Middle East. By uniting our strengths, we are confident that we can make a substantial impact on the global business community.”

