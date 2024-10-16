QC Gold & Jewellery Committee Discuss Role Of Central Laboratories In Testing And Stamping Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) Board Member and Chairperson of the and Jewellery Committee, Naser bin Suleiman Al Haider, presided over the committee's meeting at the Chamber's venue, attended by other members.

Also present at the meeting was Juhayna Abdulrahman Al Derham, Director of the Central Laboratories Department at the Qatar General Organisation for Standards and Metrology (QS).

“The meeting reviewed QS's role, along with the competencies and sections of the Central Laboratories Department.

It also discussed proposals and inquiries submitted by the committee to the Central Laboratories Department regarding the gold and jewellery sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Naser bin Suleiman Al Haider praised QS for its prompt response to the invitation to participate in the meeting.

He also noted that gold jewellery is a sensitive and high-value commodity with frequent price fluctuations.

He highlighted the strong interest from international companies in entering the Qatari market, emphasising the need to develop advanced mechanisms to encourage investment in this sector.

Al Haider urged the committee members to exchange proposals with QS to enhance cooperation and address challenges within the sector.

For her part, Juhayna Al Derham reaffirmed the QS President's keenness on enhancing collaboration with the Chamber and providing top-quality services, in line with Qatar's comprehensive development and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

She noted that the organization has witnessed significant development in recent years by focusing on achieving its strategic objectives.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the Chamber would organise a seminar with the private sector, with the participation of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology (QS).