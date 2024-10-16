'Barwa Hills' Project Receives Positive Feedback At Cityscape Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Barwa Group, the leading real estate company in Qatar and the region, revealed that all residential apartments it allocated to visitors at Cityscape Qatar 2024 in the first phase of the Barwa Hills project, which the Group launched on the first day of its participation in the exhibition, have been sold out.

The Group also indicated that this project witnessed high inquiry rates from visitors and those interested, as many customers registered their names on the waiting list.

The launch of the Barwa Hills project has received wide positive feedback in the real estate market. Since it will contribute to developing a real estate product that suits the needs of the market in terms of providing an integrated residential environment that meets all the basic needs of the project's residents within one of the most distinguished locations in the country, and at a competitive price that maximizes the investment value for investors and beneficiaries of the project.

Barwa Real Estate announced during the first day that it has decided to launch the first phase of the project currently within the Cityscape real estate exhibition activities, and will launch the other phases later, as part of the Group's strategy to maximize the best benefit from the lands it owns and support the return on the rights of its shareholders.

The first phase of the project is the construction of a building on a land area of 2,649 square meters overlooking a central garden with a total construction area of 12,240 square meters. The building includes 57 residential units containing one bedroom and an area of approximately 81 square meters. The building also contains commercial spaces including a swimming pool and a gym. The development of the first phase of this project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year 2025.

In order for the group to provide integrated solutions to its customers, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Barwa Real Estate Group and Qatar Islamic Bank to provide appropriate financing solutions for those wishing to purchase units from the 'Barwa Hills' project. Waseef, a leading real estate, facilities and assets management company affiliated with Barwa Real Estate Group, will market and sell the units of this project, using innovative and modern marketing thinking and advanced technology.

The Barwa Real Estate Group pavilion on the third day of Cityscape Qatar 2024 witnessed a large turnout from visitors, as it received a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and officials, in addition to a large number of businessmen, investors and those interested in the real estate sector.