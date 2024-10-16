Rising Application Of Methanol In Automotive Industries To Drive The Methanol Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Methanol (CH3OH) is a single carbon compound produced from coal, natural gas, and biomass. Based on end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to account for a significant share in the global due to the rising demand for lightweight in order to reduce carbon emission. The automotive segment is anticipated to contribute most to the methanol market as there has been a drastic rise in the use of fuel.

Methanol is extensively used as a transportation in the automobile for its efficiency and easy availability. The compound is also used for manufacturing Dimethyl Ether (DME) and Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), which is considered as an ideal substitute over traditional gasoline.



Methanol also finds application in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methyl acetate. The rising demand for methanol in the construction industry drives market growth. Formaldehyde-based resins are utilized to make engineered wood and composites products. Increasing commercial and residential construction activities and surging per capita income provide an impetus to the market growth.

The global methanol market size was valued at

USD 32,325.9 million in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 34,253.3 million

in 2025

to

USD 53,145.9 million by 2033, growing at a

CAGR of 5.7%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Impact of COVID-19 on Methanol market

Coronavirus outbreak in China has disrupted the supply chain across the globe. Methanol is extensively used in the packaging industry, which is currently witnessing a significant surge due to the rising demand for packaged food across the globe. On the other hand, the automotive industry is witnessing a considerable decline due to lockdown imposed by the government. China is one of the largest producers of the polyester chain, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), purified terephthalic acid (PTA), methanol, and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE); thus disruption in the supply Chain has majorly affected the global methanol market.

Competitive Players

Atlantic MethanolMetafrax GroupCelanese CorporationMethanex CorporationZagros Petrochemical CompanyOCI GlobalMitsuiBASF SEProman AGEquinorKoch IndustriesMitsubishi Gas CompanyPetroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)LyondellBasell IndustriesSABIC Recent Developments

March 2024 : Methanol Chemicals Company has signed an agreement to acquire an 84% stake in Adani Chaddar Chemicals Company. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Methanol Chemicals Company's production capabilities and expand its market presence. February 2024 - Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL) successfully acquired a 60% stake in Oman Methanol Company LLC (OMC) . This acquisition will enable CEL to strengthen its foothold in the CH3OH market and leverage OMC's operational efficiencies to drive growth and innovation in CH3OH production.

Segmentation

By FeedstockNatural GasCoalBiomass & RenewablesBy ApplicationsFormaldehydeAcetic AcidMethyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE)Dimethyl ether (DME)Fuel BlendingMethanol-to-diesel (MTD)BiodieselOthersBy Sales ChannelDirectDistribution