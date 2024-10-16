I'm A Referee At The Paris Olympics
Date
10/16/2024 6:00:45 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
XINYU,
China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, an increasing number of Chinese individuals were seen on the court in roles beyond the athletes. Zhu Ling, born in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, is the only Chinese referee among the 20 on-site referees for the table tennis
events at the Paris Olympics. She is also the only referee in the domestic table tennis circle with the qualifications of an international referee chief and an international gold medal referee. Reflecting on her trip to Paris, Zhu Ling expressed no regrets, stating that she was able to witness a major sports country gradually evolving into a powerful sports nation.
Continue Reading
Zhu Ling: I'm a referee at the Paris Olympics
&t=7s
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16102024003732001241ID1108788557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.