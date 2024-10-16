EU-GCC Summit Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The EU-GCC Summit called for an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza Strip and all other parts of the occupied Palestine as well as in Lebanon.

In a final communique issued by the summit on Wednesday, heads of state and of the EU and GCC countries called for the full implementation of the UN Security Council 2735.

They urged all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further escalation.

They affirmed support to the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States for lull, urging the release of hostages as well as prisoners' swap and unimpeded and immediate access of humanitarian aid to civilians.

In addition, they called on the parties to honor their pledges in line with international community, including international humanitarian law, and the implementation of the International Court of Justice's rulings, mainly protecting civilians and children.

They deplored attacks against civilians and civil infrastructure, urging all parties to allow and facilitate delivering humanitarian aid in a fast, safe and unimpeded way to Gazans.

The leaders in the summit reiterated their unwavering commitment to implementing Palestinians' rights to self-determination through the two state solution to help Palestine and Israel live side by side in peace inside safe borders.

They called for establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders in accordance with international law and the relevant UN resolutions as well as the Arab Peace Imitative, according to the communique.

They affirmed their readiness to continue joint action to revive the political process to achieve this goal.

On military operations in the occupied West Bank, the leaders expressed their grave concerns as these attacks caused a large number of victims and destroyed civil infrastructure.

Furthermore, they condemned strongly ongoing violent acts by the Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Israeli decisions regarding expanding settlements.

They called for an immediate halt of unilateral measures that undermine opportunities of peace, confiscate territories and displace Palestinians.

Moreover, the conferees voiced worry about the perilous escalation in Lebanon, stressing their support to Lebanon's people and calling for intensifying regional and international efforts to offer urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanese and mitigate their sufferings.

They re-affirmed the need of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and all relevant ones as well as the Taif agreement to restore permanent security and stability in Lebanon and ensure respecting its territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability within the internationally-recognized borders.

They further emphasized their support to efforts aiming to integrate Lebanon into the region.

On Iran's file, the conferees affirmed the need of abiding by international law, including the UN Charter, based on the respect of sovereignty and regional integrity and non-interference into domestic affairs.

Therefore, they said it is imperative to communicate diplomatically with Iran to continue regional de-escalation, stressing the need of ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program and stop firing ballistic missiles and drones.

The statement voiced interest in establishing close dialogue between the EU-GCC states about these issues, urging Iran to continue regional de-escalation to reach a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear file.

The EU and GCC urged Iran to implement all commitments related to guarantees in line with the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), it said.

The leaders also called on Iran to end its occupation of the UAE's three islands - Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs - that is a violation of the UAE's sovereignty and the UN Charter.

They also expressed concern about threats to security and navigation in the Red Sea, asking Yemeni Houthis to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

They affirmed their support to comprehensive and peaceful political process led by Yemen and under the patronage of the UN Security Council Resolution 2216 to end the conflict.

They called on parties mainly Houthis to cooperate with the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to Yemen and return to negotiations for sustainable peace in Yemen.

The communique expressed support to Syria's unity, stability and territorial integrity, stressing this is in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the relevant UN Resolutions.

On the devastating conflict in Sudan, the leaders affirmed the need of returning to the political process for a civil rule, and avoiding spreading the conflict to neighbors.

They appealed to Sudan's armed forces to support powers to involve seriously and effectively to the initiatives of solving crises, it noted.

No room for military solution to Sudan's conflict, it said, reiterating backing to powers of permanent peace.

On Somalia, the communique affirmed commitment to working closely to provide a satisfactory and long-term solution to that country.

On Ukraine, the leaders emphasized their commitment to Ukraine's unity, stability and territorial integrity inside its internationally recognized borders.

Brussels hosted the summit, earlier in the day, in which a Kuwaiti delegation led by the His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took part. (pick up previous)

