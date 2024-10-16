Over 1.4 Million DPRK Youngsters Apply To Join Army Following Drone Incursion Incident

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 17 (NNN-KCNA) – More than 1.4 million youngsters in the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), applied to join or rejoin the military earlier this week, it was reported yesterday.

More than 1.4 million youth league officials and youth and students across the country, volunteered to join or rejoin the army, on Oct 14 and 15, following an alleged South Korean drone infiltration into Pyongyang, the capital of the DPRK.

The DPRK called the drone incident“a serious provocation of violating its sovereignty.”

The DPRK's Foreign Ministry, issued a statement late last Friday, accusing South Korea of sending drones over Pyongyang. The South Korean military has denied the accusation.

In the latest sign of the heightened tensions between the two countries, the DPRK military blew up parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae railway lines, north of the Military Demarcation Line on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

The DPRK has yet to respond to the explosion claim.– NNN-KCNA

