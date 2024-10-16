Russia Building Another Structure Near Crimean Bridge Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians are reportedly constructing a new structure parallel to the Crimean Bridge, running alongside the main bridge. Actually, this is another bridge, though its purpose remains unclear.

This is according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, as cited by Ukrinform.

The post notes that piles are being transported on ships and barges and driven into the seabed to establish the structure.

Earlier reports indicated that Russians continue to install submerged 'hedgehog' structures in the strait near the Crimean Bridge as a defensive measure.

In addition, Russia is said to be intensifying security efforts for the illegal bridge structure, including installing metal towers on Tuzla Island adjacent to the bridge, outfitted with platforms for anti-aircraft systems.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians are continuing the construction of protective structures around the Crimean Bridge.