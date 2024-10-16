Egyptian President Appoints New Intelligence Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 17 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, appointed yesterday, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, as head of the country's General Intelligence Service (GIS), naming former GIS chief, Abbas Kamel, as a presidential adviser and special envoy, the Egyptian state TV reported.

The new intelligence chief, after swearing in, attended a meeting with Sisi and Kamel, TV footage showed.

According to Egypt's state-run Ahram news website, Rashad previously served as a deputy to Kamel. He graduated from Egypt's Military Technical College and has had a long career in GIS.

Kamel was appointed as the GIS chief in 2018.– NNN-MENA

