Egyptian President Appoints New Intelligence Chief
Date
10/16/2024 5:07:25 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Oct 17 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, appointed yesterday, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, as head of the country's General Intelligence Service (GIS), naming former GIS chief, Abbas Kamel, as a presidential adviser and special envoy, the Egyptian state TV reported.
The new intelligence chief, after swearing in, attended a meeting with Sisi and Kamel, TV footage showed.
According to Egypt's state-run Ahram online news website, Rashad previously served as a deputy to Kamel. He graduated from Egypt's Military Technical College and has had a long career in GIS.
Kamel was appointed as the GIS chief in 2018.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN16102024000200011047ID1108788464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.