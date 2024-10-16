DPRK Confirms Complete Block Of Road, Railway Connections To S. Korea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 17 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said that, the roads and railways connecting South Korea in the eastern and western parts of the DPRK southern border, have been completely blocked, it was reported, today.

“Under an order of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, on Oct 15, took a measure to physically cut off the DPRK's roads and railways, which lead to the ROK through the east and west sections of the southern border of the DPRK, as part of the phased complete separation of its territory, where its sovereignty is exercised, from the ROK's territory,” referring to South Korea by using the acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

“In the day of Oct 15, the 60-metre-long sections of the roads and railways in Kamho-ri, Kosong County, Kangwon Province, and the 60-metre-long sections of the roads and railways in Tongnae-ri, Panmun District, Kaesong Municipality, have been completely blocked through blasting,” a spokesman for the DPRK Ministry of National Defence was quoted as saying.– NNN-KCNA

