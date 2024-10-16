Haris Handoo Made Spl Secretary In CM's Office

Haris Ahmad Handoo, previously serving as Special Secretary in the office of the Chief Secretary, has been appointed as Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.



Additionally, Reyaz Ahmad Wani, who was serving as Additional Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred to take on the role of OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and Private Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister. Wani's new position is expected to facilitate closer collaboration with the Chief Minister.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now