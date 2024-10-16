Ten Key Remodels Expands Vision At Design Chicago 2024, Exploring Future Trends In Interior Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ten Key Remodels attended Design Chicago, the Midwest's premier interior design conference, to gain insights into the future of design and luxury trends.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels, a premier remodeling company based in Edmond, recently attended Design Chicago 2024, the Midwest's largest residential design conference, held at The Mart on September 25th and 26th.The event, which brings together leaders, designers, and innovators, offered a comprehensive view of the future of interior design and home remodeling trends.During the two-day event, the team from Ten Key Remodels participated in various courses, sharpening their expertise in the latest remodeling techniques and materials.In addition to learning through courses, the team toured showrooms featuring some of the most innovative and high-end products in the industry. These showrooms provided inspiration and showcased future possibilities for clients seeking sophisticated and modern design elements.The event also featured dynamic panel discussions that explored emerging trends in interior design, including the integration of luxury materials and the influence of fashion on home aesthetics.The insights gained during these discussions will play a key role in shaping the design direction of Ten Key Remodels in the coming years, particularly as they continue to provide their clients with both timeless designs and contemporary innovations.Ten Key Lead Designer Jessica Herndon said:“We drew so much inspiration from Design Chicago 2024. The showrooms and discussions really sparked ideas, and we can't wait to bring that energy back to our projects.”About: Established in 2012, Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels is a leading remodeling, construction, and design company based in Edmond, OK. Renowned for its dedicated team of professionals and innovative design solutions, the company offers an in-house design and build approach, ensuring seamless execution from concept to completion. With a focus on delivering personalized, high-quality results, Ten Key Remodels transforms homes to reflect each client's unique style and needs.For more information, please visit:

