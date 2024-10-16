Misty Mountain Records Releases Title Song From JG Crawford's New Album 'From The Mountain Top'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOP COVER ART BY @Andrew_McGranahan

JG CRAWFORD

Singer/Songwriter offers hope and an eye to the future with upbeat reggae style song that encourages cooperation and community in an uncertain era

- JG CrawfordLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Misty Mountain Records today announced the release of Singer/Songwriter JG Crawford's title song,“From the Mountain Top,” which appears on the album of the same name. The reggae song is upbeat, originally written by Crawford to mark the political transition from President George W. Bush's tenure to a hopeful and positive Barak Obama administration. The song is inspired by Crawford's vision of cooperation and community as the defining values of the United States. It offers a vital contrast to the discord the country is experiencing in the current moment.JG Crawford is encouraging everyone to reach across the political aisle in reconciliation and cooperation.“Now I can see a link between how I was feeling before Obama took office and how I am feeling pre-Kamala,” said Crawford.“I was, and am, hopeful in anticipating peace and harmony, rather than enmity from staring at the past.” He added,“'From the Mountain Top' says 'there ain't no reason to be fightin' no more. We're gonna cut a new deal and take it to the floor.'”The song was inspired in part by the famous line in Dr. Martin Luther King's“I have a dream speech,” in which he alluded to the Biblical Moses and said,“I have been to the mountain.” Crawford has taken on this theme in the song, infusing the music with hope and an eye on the future.Crawford is hopeful that his message will positively affect the world around him. He is determined to share his lyrics with various global politicians and wishes that his fans find comfort in his words.“In anticipation of the November presidential election, 'From the Mountain Top' is a celebratory song that propels the crucial message that we must come together and save our democracy,” added Crawford."From the Mountain Top" was recorded in the home studio of a member of the British rock band, Supertramp. The album was produced by Grammy-winning engineer and frequent Daniel Lanoiscollaborator, Mark Howard, known for his work with Bob Dylan on "Time Out of Mind" and "Oh Mercy!".Howard assembled experienced, well-known musicians, including Hal Cragin, one of Joni Mitchell's bass players, Jimmy Paxson, who drummed for Stevie Nicks, and keyboard player for Leonard Cohen, Michael Chavez to play on the album.Crawford is a multi-instrumental musician and a celebrated luthier, a person who crafts bespoke string instruments. From the young age of 13, JG was jamming on Byrds songs and was covering Wilson Pickett with his teenage band. The guitarist learned so much from listening and imitating the licks from Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and B.B. King.Crawford's talents in restoration led him to work on the guitars of Jeff Beck, Robby Robertson, Robin Trower, and Paul McCartney. He toured with the band Ambrosia and Dave Mason. Crawford also was a music production consultant for Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Joe Walsh, Stevie Nicks, The Alarm, and most of the major record labels.“From The Mountain Top” is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and other sources where people get their music.Cover artwork credit goes to @Andrew_Mcgranahan.For more information visit Find more of Crawford's music at

