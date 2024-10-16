“Lucy And The Lake Monster” Makes Waves At Christian Film Festival With Five Award Wins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lucy & the Lake Monster Garners 5 Awards

"Lucy and the Lake Monster" wins 5 awards at the Christian Festival, including Best Feature Film, showcasing its heartwarming story of courage and faith.

- Film Reviewer Andrea MejiaNEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week, "Lucy and the Lake Monster ," a heartwarming family film, triumphed at the Christian Film Festival in Newport News, VA, by scooping five prestigious awards, including Best Feature Film. The film, which delivers a captivating tale of adventure and friendship, has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.The film's remarkable achievements at the festival include:Best Feature FilmBest Child Actress (Emma Pearson as Lucy)Best Writer (Richard Rossi, Kelly Tabor)Best Actor Supporting (Richard Rossi as Papa)Best Movie PosterHollywood trade magazines proclaimed the film the "best inspirational family film in decades." In her film review entitled, "Redemption," Andrea Mejia wrote, "There's never a dull moment. The actors gave a stellar performance in a very pleasant charming small town. I thoroughly enjoyed this delightful "feel-good" movie appropriate for the whole family. Bravo!"“Lucy and the Lake Monster" tells the enchanting story of a young girl, Lucy, who embarks on an unforgettable journey with her grandfather, "Papa Jerry," to search for Champ, the legendary lake monster who lives and lurks in Lake Champlain. The tale teaches about courage, faith, and the importance of family. The film skillfully blends whimsical storytelling with meaningful life lessons, making it a perfect choice for audiences of all ages.Co-writer Richard Rossi, who also shone as the character Papa, expressed his gratitude: "We are thrilled to receive such recognition for 'Lucy and the Lake Monster.' This film is a labor of love, and it's wonderful to see it appreciated by the community.”Co-writer Kelly Tabor added,“I was in shock. It's a blessing that others recognize our hard work on something that's dear to our hearts, and that other people see it as special, too. These awards symbolize our commitment to creating uplifting content that inspires and entertains.”Emma Pearson's portrayal of Lucy has been widely celebrated, with audiences enamored by her bright performance and heartfelt authenticity. Hollywood industry insiders have called her the "greatest child actress since Shirley Temple."As a young actress making her mark, Pearson expressed her excitement at a recent premiere at Hawthorne 5 Theater in Hawthorne, New Jersey:“Winning this award means so much to me! I'm excited the movie is finally done after a long wait. I thank my parents, my sister, and my aunt and uncle for their support. I hope Lucy inspires children to believe in themselves and their dreams.”The film's engaging promotional efforts have also been highlighted with the award for Best Movie Poster, demonstrating the creative vision behind its marketing strategy. The poster was designed by Rossi and Tabor, working with the award-winning movie poster company, Dog and Pony Creative."Lucy and the Lake Monster" is not just a movie; it's a movement designed to spark conversations about faith, love, and the adventures that await in embracing the extraordinary," film scholar Elias Epstein said. CBS News has done several reports about the impact of the film and the book it was based on.The film is set to continue its journey across the world in various screenings in movie theaters, film festivals, schools, churches, synagogues, and even micro-screenings in private homes. The film is expected to reach a wider audience in the coming months as it is released on DVD and streaming. Audience members can keep an eye out for upcoming screenings and DVD availability.For more information about "Lucy and the Lake Monster," how to view the film, and updates on future projects, please visit

