Historic Approval: Japan Oks Operation Of 50-Year-Old Nuclear Plant
Date
10/16/2024 12:03:47 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japan Atomic energy Regulatory Authority has approved the
continuation of operation of the first power unit of the Takahama
NPP (Fukui Prefecture), which will turn 50 in November 2024,
Azernews reports.
It is emphasized that this is the first time in Japan when the
regulator approved the continuation of operation of a power unit
whose age exceeded 50 years. After conducting comprehensive
inspections, the Japanese regulator concluded that the first power
unit of the Takahama NPP meets all safety standards. The permit was
issued for 10 years.
Until recently, the deadline for the use of nuclear reactors in
Japan was 60 years, taking into account the receipt of an
additional permit to extend work at the turn of 40 years. However,
in 2023, amendments to the legislation were approved, obliging to
carry out safety inspections of nuclear power plants 30 years after
commissioning and then every 10 years.
After the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in the
spring of 2011, the Japanese government decided to shut down all
nuclear power plants. Then some reactors began to be restarted
after security measures were strengthened, including with regard to
possible sabotage. Now the Japanese authorities are paying great
attention to restarting reactors against the background of global
rising energy prices.
MENAFN16102024000195011045ID1108787611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.