Historic Approval: Japan Oks Operation Of 50-Year-Old Nuclear Plant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japan Atomic Regulatory Authority has approved the continuation of operation of the first power unit of the Takahama NPP (Fukui Prefecture), which will turn 50 in November 2024, Azernews reports.

It is emphasized that this is the first time in Japan when the regulator approved the continuation of operation of a power unit whose age exceeded 50 years. After conducting comprehensive inspections, the Japanese regulator concluded that the first power unit of the Takahama NPP meets all safety standards. The permit was issued for 10 years.

Until recently, the deadline for the use of nuclear reactors in Japan was 60 years, taking into account the receipt of an additional permit to extend work at the turn of 40 years. However, in 2023, amendments to the legislation were approved, obliging to carry out safety inspections of nuclear power plants 30 years after commissioning and then every 10 years.

After the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in the spring of 2011, the Japanese government decided to shut down all nuclear power plants. Then some reactors began to be restarted after security measures were strengthened, including with regard to possible sabotage. Now the Japanese authorities are paying great attention to restarting reactors against the background of global rising energy prices.