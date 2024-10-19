Rajnath Singh Urges Private Sector To Lead India's Defence Innovation At DRDO Workshop

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 19 (KNN)

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has called on India's private sector to move beyond participation and take the lead in the defence industry, assuring full support to establish India as a hub of innovation and technology.



Addressing the Twaral, a DRDO-Industry on Defence Acceleration at DRDO Bhawan, Singh emphasized the need for rapid innovation to secure India's position among the world's strongest nations.

In his address to scientists, leaders, start-ups, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs, Singh highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, which now includes drones, cyber warfare, bio-weapons, and space defence. He urged the private sector to embrace out-of-the-box thinking, as its agility makes it well-suited for fostering groundbreaking innovations.

“Technology has changed the face of warfare, shifting from conventional to unconventional methods,” Singh said, adding that research and development (R&D) is critical for strengthening the defence sector.“Private players need to take charge in this transformation.



They can quickly absorb change and generate new ideas,” he noted. Singh reiterated the government's commitment to supporting industry efforts, saying the Narendra Modi-led administration will continue backing innovators through various initiatives.

As part of the event, Singh launched Dare to Dream 5.0, a contest encouraging innovators to develop cutting-edge defence technologies. The initiative aligns with India's broader goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.



He also felicitated winners of the previous edition, Dare to Dream 4.0, who developed solutions such as drone countermeasures, directed energy technologies, and multi-terrain robots.

Singh praised DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, which grants up to 90 per cent of project costs for eligible MSMEs and start-ups, with support capped at Rs 50 crore.



So far, 79 projects have been sanctioned under the scheme, with 18 successfully delivering innovations for defence use. Several advanced technologies were handed over to the armed forces at the event, including autonomous drones and simulators for unmanned vehicles.

The workshop also launched a series of Deep-Tech Challenges, focusing on disruptive technologies crucial to national defence, such as compact electromechanical actuators and indigenous thrusters for the Indian Navy.



Singh stressed the need for innovation both in incremental improvements and disruptive technologies, calling for collaboration across sectors to bridge research and real-world applications.

The event concluded with panel discussions on critical technology collaboration and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Singh urged the private sector to keep pace with rapid global technological advancements and ensure that new solutions remain relevant upon deployment.



He also unveiled new operating procedures for the TDF scheme, streamlining the collaboration process for start-ups and MSMEs with DRDO.

(KNN Bureau)