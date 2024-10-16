TTI Medical Announces The Launch Of The Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert H. Osher, MDSAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TTI Medical will be demonstrating the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in Chicago from October 19th to the 21st. Located at the McCormick Center in booth 2046.Protect yourself, your staff and patients from bacterial and viral particles with the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield.Allen R Howes, President / CEO of TTI Medical is excited to launch of the Najafi-Osher Slit lamp Barrier Shield as a must have humanitarian product for patient and doctor protection during eye examinations.Since the Covid -19 Pandemic, Ophthalmologists have long been concerned about the safety of conducting routine eye examinations. The distance from patient to doctor is less than two feet and masks do not provide the necessary protection. A 2020 breath shield study published in Elservier , stated“conventional breath shields had an overspray from patients to doctors as high as 54%”. Enter the patented Najafi-Osher barrier shield. For the first time, doctors and patients can be confident of safety from transmitting air borne bacterial and viral particles.“Features and Benefits if the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield”Secure Enclosure: Transparent, large size with side barriers – 6600 cm2 of surface protection – does not hamper eye examinations.Positive Air Flow: 5 brushless fans disperse HEPA filtered ambient air in front of doctor's face – protection against viral particles.Cooling Effect: Cool airflow over doctor's face – reducing fogging of doctor's glasses when wearing a mask.HEPA Filter: Easily changeable HEPA filter for long term safetyEasy Installation: Shield can be installed on slit lamps in less than 5 minutes.Providing both doctors and patients with a reliable solution for protection against airborne particles during eye examinations is undoubtedly valuable. It's impressive to see such an innovative approach to address this critical healthcare challenge.For those interested in learning more about the Najafi-Osher Slit Lamp Barrier Shield visit website contact TTI Medical at ... or call 925-553-7828.

