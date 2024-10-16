Biomednewsbreaks - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Submits New Drug Application To FDA For TNX-102 SL For Fibromyalgia Treatment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL, a non-opioid analgesic developed for the of fibromyalgia. The application is supported by data from two Phase 3 clinical trials, both of which showed significant reductions in fibromyalgia pain. TNX-102 SL, which was granted Fast Track designation in 2024, is designed for bedtime use and targets non-restorative sleep, a key characteristic of fibromyalgia. If approved, TNX-102 SL would be the first drug in a new class of treatments for this chronic pain condition.

To view the full press release, visit

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming therapies for pain management and modernizing solutions for public health challenges. Tonix's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) this month for TNX-102 SL, a product candidate for which two statistically significant phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL was generally well tolerated in the phase 3 program. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction. Tonix recently announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) awarded it a contract for up to $34 million over five years to develop TNX-4200, small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agents targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Maryland. The company's Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”)-capable advanced manufacturing facility in Dartmouth, Maryland, was purpose-built to manufacture TNX-801, and the GMP suites are ready to be reactivated in case of a national or international emergency. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. Tonix's CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic in Phase 2 development designed to treat cocaine intoxication that has Breakthrough Therapy designation. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix also has product candidates in development in the areas of rare disease and infectious disease.

Tonix Medicines, the company's commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace(R)

SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra(R)(sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN