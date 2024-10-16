Kawasaki Launches New Kawasaki Commercial Brand And Line Of UTV Models For Government And Fleet Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New line of utility to include the durable and powerful KT model, designed to meet the demanding needs of and fleet customers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. today announced the launch of the Kawasaki Commercial brand. The brand will feature a new line of Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) designed to meet the needs of government and fleet customers, the Kawasaki Commercial KT model.

The Kawasaki Commercial KT models will make their debut in early 2025 and will consist of products for uncompromising, professional hands-on workers who value function over frills. Kawasaki Commercial vehicles will highlight practicality and will be built to meet the demands of the worksite- durable and powerful to get through the long haul.









Kawasaki Commercial's KT model UTVs will be built with the distinct demands of the difficult work environments of government services and fleet operations in mind, whether it is public safety, park management, or heavy-duty construction applications.

"With the launch of the Kawasaki Commercial KT models, Kawasaki is bringing a new level of power, adaptability, and efficiency to the government and fleet market,” said Nelson Wilner, senior vice president and general manager of Kawasaki Engines.“Kawasaki recognized the need for a rugged and dependable utility vehicle, and with our engineering expertise, we are filling that need.

"The KT models will be brought to market through a new authorized dealer network," added Wilner. "This exclusive relationship will reflect our mutual commitment to excellence and growth, and we are confident that our dealers will play a key role in making Kawasaki Commercial the leading name in the government, commercial and fleet utility vehicle sector."

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., will distribute a Kawasaki Commercial line of UTVs to fleet and government markets. The Kawasaki Commercial KT vehicles will be sold from Grand Rapids, Mich., and will sell to and service customers through a network of independent dealers throughout the United States.

