(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in South Korea is expected to grow by 23.3% on annual basis to reach US$205.32 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.4% during 2024-2029. South Korea's regtech industry is forecast to increase from US$166.49 million in 2023 to reach US$420.59 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in South Korea is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While regulatory complexity and market fragmentation persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the South Korean RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Trends in RegTech

Recent trends in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) in South Korea emphasize the integration of advanced technologies to enhance compliance and risk management across various sectors.

Key trends include:

Government Support and Regulatory Sandboxes : The South Korean government has established regulatory sandboxes that allow startups to test innovative RegTech solutions in a controlled environment. This initiative encourages the development of new technologies while ensuring compliance with existing regulations.

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning : South Korean RegTech firms increasingly leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline compliance processes. These technologies help organizations monitor events and understand data quickly to better follow the rules. Focus on Cybersecurity : With the rise in digital transactions, there is a growing emphasis on cybersecurity within RegTech solutions. Companies are developing tools that enhance data protection and compliance with regulations related to information security. Recent Launches

Fintech's Digital Compliance Platform - In 2023, Fintech, a prominent South Korean RegTech company, launched an innovative digital compliance platform to enhance financial institutions' ability to meet regulatory requirements. This platform has many tools to help follow the rules about stopping illegal money and knowing customers. Fintech's platform utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyse customer data and transaction patterns, enabling organizations to detect suspicious activities in real time. The solution also includes customizable reporting features, allowing financial institutions to generate compliance reports efficiently. By streamlining these processes, Fintech aims to reduce the operational burden on compliance teams while ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements. This launch underscores the growing demand for innovative RegTech solutions in South Korea's financial sector. Partnerships and Collaborations

Collaboration Between Financial Supervisory Service and RegTech Firms - In 2023, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) of South Korea initiated a partnership with several RegTech firms to enhance the regulatory framework for the financial sector. This collaboration aims to leverage technology to improve compliance processes and reduce the risks associated with regulatory breaches. One notable partnership involved the FSS working with a consortium of RegTech companies to develop a regulatory sandbox. This sandbox allows startups to test their innovative compliance solutions in a controlled environment, fostering an innovation ecosystem while ensuring regulatory oversight. By facilitating these partnerships, the FSS is positioning South Korea as a leader in the RegTech space, encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies across the financial sector. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $205.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $420.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered South Korea

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in South Korea through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

By Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Retail and Type of Products



Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products



Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products



Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products



Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

By Deployment



Service Model

On-premise Model Hybrid Model

By Product Offering



Service Solution

By Company Size

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

South Korean RegTech Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900