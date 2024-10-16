Magic Compass Prime Received "Prime Player In Forex Industry 2024" Award At Forex Expo Dubai

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 7-8, MC Prime participated at Dubai 2024, the region's largest forex event. The expo gathered over 160 companies and 18,000 attendees from 35 countries, including top brokers, traders, and institutions. As a Diamond Sponsor at Booth No. 140, MC Prime presented its cutting-edge trading solutions and its Introducing Broker (IB) program to expand its of partners.

“The expo provides an excellent opportunity to engage with current and prospective IB partners. Our IB program features a highly appealing seven-level reward structure based on net deposits and trading volume, offering partners benefits such as spread rebates of up to $75 per lot and cash bonuses of up to $500,000,” said Albert Li, Head of Business at MC Prime.

The IB program's launch garnered significant interest, with many attendees eager to join. Partners expressed enthusiasm not only for the financial incentives but also for the comprehensive marketing support and educational resources designed to drive growth and client engagement.

As a leading Broker, MC Prime also highlighted its advanced trading services at the expo. The bustling exhibit provided attendees with hands-on access to MC Prime's state-of-the-art trading platform, featuring over 200 trading instruments, leverage up to 1:1000, zero commissions, and low spreads. It further underscored its commitment to delivering a seamless trading experience, by showcasing multiple payment options, a MAM (copy trading) system, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and more.

In recognition of its achievements, MC Prime was honored at the expo's awards ceremony, receiving the prestigious "Prime Player in Forex Industry 2024" title. This accolade recognizes MC Prime's dedication to providing innovative trading solutions and its commitment to excellence in the forex industry.

Reflecting on the success of the event, MC Prime looks forward to deepening its collaborations, expanding its offerings, and driving growth for partners and clients, with a particular focus on the Southeast Asian market.

About MC Prime

Magic Compass Prime is a subsidiary of Magic Compass Group, founded in 2006, with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key locations. The company is dedicated to providing innovative trading solutions and exceptional client service. Magic Compass Prime upholds the highest standards of transparency, security, and cutting-edge technology, empowering traders and partners to shape the future of trading in global financial markets

