Flock Safety Expands Into Drones For Law Enforcement With Acquisition Of Aerodome

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American-made Drone as First Responder enhances public safety by enabling agencies to more quickly and safely respond to critical situations

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , a leader in public safety technology, today announced the of Aerodome , a pioneer in Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology. This strategic move brings Aerodome's best-in-class drone and remote piloting software under the Flock Safety umbrella, enhancing the company's mission to improve community safety and reduce crime through solutions for law enforcement.

This acquisition accelerates Flock Safety's plan to introduce a suite of American-made, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant drones, set to be released over the next 12 months.

DFR technology enables law enforcement agencies to improve response times and officer safety by immediately deploying drones to critical incidents, providing faster intelligence and situational awareness. With Flock Safety's existing suite of rapid-response solutions - including license plate recognition (LPR) cameras , gunshot detection sensors , and FlockOS® Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) software - the addition of DFR enables agencies to identify and respond to threats faster than ever before.

“Anyone who's seen a drone-as-first-responder program in action knows that this technology will play a central role in the future of public safety,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety.“No other technology helps law enforcement officers get eyes on the scene faster than a drone. By combining Aerodome's best-in-class DFR technology with Flock Safety's existing suite of rapid response solutions, we're taking a big step forward in our mission to protect communities and eliminate crime."

Leading in DFR Technology

Aerodome has built the industry's most advanced DFR system, which offers significant advancements over traditional drone technology. Along with fully-automated battery swapping docking stations, the Aerodome software's ability to detect and avoid nearby aircraft allows agencies to safely operate drones beyond visual range and without the need for a human observer. This system ensures that law enforcement agencies can immediately respond to incidents using fewer resources and reducing operating costs, all while maintaining airspace awareness and safety.

"My team and I are thrilled to join forces with Flock to take emergency drone response to the next level,” said Rahul Sidhu, co-founder of Aerodome who will become the VP of Aviation at Flock.“By tightly integrating DFR 2.0 technology into the Flock Safety rapid response product suite, we can accelerate adoption of DFR across public safety to save lives and make communities safer.”

“Our Aerodome DFR program, which we just launched a few months ago, has already allowed us to respond to real-time emergency situations faster and with more precision," said Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther, who spearheaded the launch of its DFR program earlier this year. "The integration between Aerodome's best-in-class technology and Flock Safety's suite of collaborative policing tools will transform our Real-Time Crime Center, empowering our first responders to protect lives and shape a safer Scottsdale."

Accelerating American-Made Drone Systems

Flock Safety also announces its commitment to introduce a suite of American-made drones to be released over the next 12 months. These new drones will be fully compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), ensuring top-tier security and data protection while meeting federal requirements for law enforcement use. This compliance guarantees operational reliability and enables access to federal funding.

Learn More

The announcement comes ahead of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference in Boston, October 19-22, where Flock Safety will showcase its new DFR capabilities. Visitors are invited to stop by Booth #513 to learn more about its full suite of rapid response solutions.

Interested parties can also sign up for an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, November 13 for a live demo and an in-depth discussion on how DFR will shape the future of policing.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is a collaborative public safety technology built to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit for more info.

About Aerodome

Based in Los Angeles, Aerodome is bringing the future of air support to public safety agencies. Using a fully integrated, automated, and remote software operating system, Aerodome equips agencies with highly advanced, 24/7 Drone As First Responder (DFR) capabilities. The company has received funding from CRV, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Karman Ventures, and more.

Attachment

Flock Safety today announces the acquisition of Aerodome to lead in DFR technology

CONTACT: Holly Beilin Flock Safety +1 (404) 476-6599 ...